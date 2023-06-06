BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

