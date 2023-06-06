Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 24,680 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,904 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NOV Stock Down 2.0 %

NOV stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

