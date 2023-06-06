Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $529,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in MetLife by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

