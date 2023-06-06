Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $569,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SEE opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

