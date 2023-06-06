Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $639,000 in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LXP opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.