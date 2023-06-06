Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 36,304 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.