Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,454,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,765,000 after acquiring an additional 210,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,410 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,446,000 after acquiring an additional 719,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

FR stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

