Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $693,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic stock opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.