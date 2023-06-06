The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Copart were worth $33,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

