Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 159,487 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE FLR opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

