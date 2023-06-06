Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.