The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 214 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spire were worth $34,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spire by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.41%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

