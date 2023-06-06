Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 3.8 %

BC opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

