Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,501 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in LGI Homes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LGI Homes Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.71. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $126.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.08.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

