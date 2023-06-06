Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.