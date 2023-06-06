Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 375 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $445.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

