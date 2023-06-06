Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Stock Down 4.9 %

FL opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

