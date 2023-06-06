Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Snap-on by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 145.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,232 shares of company stock worth $19,770,094 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

NYSE SNA opened at $259.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $265.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

