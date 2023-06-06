The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.62% of Option Care Health worth $33,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

