Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $666,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Royal Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Royal Gold by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

RGLD stock opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.