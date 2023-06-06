Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $623,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

American Express stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.90.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

