15,749 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,719.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

