Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $39,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

