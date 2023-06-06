The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $38,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $421.01 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

