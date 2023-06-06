The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411,332 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.89% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $38,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

IXC opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

