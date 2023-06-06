The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Hess worth $37,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.