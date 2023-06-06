The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $37.14 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $37,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 776,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,452,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $334.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $498.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.