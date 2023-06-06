The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,406 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $36,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,337.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,451.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,472.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

