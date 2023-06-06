The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of AES worth $36,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.