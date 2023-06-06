Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.57% of Manhattan Associates worth $43,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.40. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $185.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,553,422. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

