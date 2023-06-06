Credit Suisse AG Has $41.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,742 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bunge were worth $41,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $113.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

