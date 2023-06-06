Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.33% of Credicorp worth $35,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after acquiring an additional 489,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Credicorp by 354.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,064,000 after buying an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 600,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,423,000 after purchasing an additional 236,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Credicorp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,430,000 after acquiring an additional 210,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $19,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $158.95.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $6.7385 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.