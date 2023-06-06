L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $35,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 119,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,979,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

