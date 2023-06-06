Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $35,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 543,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 59,665 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after acquiring an additional 229,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

