The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.82% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $36,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS opened at $178.54 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $209.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.