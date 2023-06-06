The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fortive were worth $36,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Fortive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 37,903 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

