Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

