The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.48% of Univest Financial worth $34,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UVSP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Martin P. Connor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Further Reading

