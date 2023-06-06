Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,357 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $39,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,473,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,396,000 after acquiring an additional 118,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,128,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.6 %

NDAQ stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.



