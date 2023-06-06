The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $33,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1,681.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 716,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,190,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 340,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 60,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.18. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $68.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 46.97%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

