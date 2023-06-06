The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 36,610 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,610 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.43% of WSFS Financial worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.