The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,059 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Allstate worth $40,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 375,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Allstate by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.