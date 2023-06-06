The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,755 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Ares Management worth $40,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,638,993.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,835,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,638,993.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and have sold 7,281,773 shares valued at $194,149,288. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.