iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $40,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 732.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

