Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $41,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $214.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

