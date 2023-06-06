The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $41.39 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,620 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.00% of Hancock Whitney worth $41,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after buying an additional 837,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 492,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.