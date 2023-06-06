Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $42,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

