Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $43,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

AMP stock opened at $311.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

