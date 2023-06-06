The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $43,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 791,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

