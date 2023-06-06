29,402 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 114,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.